Experience Incredibly Flexible and Seamless Transition from Work Time to Play Time with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & S7+

Fun, learn and work – it’s possible to do it all in one place with this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. The Galaxy Tab has been designed with the utmost care and caters to the need of new-age creators, executives, students, and the ones who simply work their imagination out.

You may wonder what enables the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to become a perfect companion for work and play. There are a host of features to look at, and here they are.

Take a Note… would you?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ come with the Samsung Note Sync feature which helps taking notes extremely easy. Especially for students, the Samsung Note Sync feature is a boon. You can not only create a note but articulate a story that helps in better understanding. You can write on a PDF, import multiple PDFs, insert voice notes in your note, and foremost – you can auto-sync your notes.

Tab S7 comes with an S Pen inbox which gives the feel of a real pen because of its ultra-low latency. While the S Pen allows you access to different shortcuts to note-taking with its Air Actions for quick control, the Galaxy Continuity Experience facilitates content/device sharing based on Samsung Account.

Go ahead, put it all in writing!

The Power to Do More … Faster!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. The SD 865+ processor offers up to 25% faster performance, up to 36% more graphics performance, and up to 77% faster neural performance. This translates to fluid performance and more exciting me-time with all the games that you can play.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ give enhanced gaming performance with the combination of better graphics, immersive audio experience with quad speakers, and the Xbox game pass. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, you can play like never before.

The Power to Do More…A Lot more

When you use the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, you experience the fluency of a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with 27.81cm (11.0") 11” LTPCS LCD with WQXGA resolution, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 31.50cm (12.4") Super AMOLED(high light) screen with WQXGA+ resolution with HDR10+. Everything comes live on the bright display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+.

The audio quality will also add to your media experience. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ have AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. You can enjoy your favourite shows even better and for 14 hours straight. That brings us to the next important feature.

The Super Long Battery Life

You only have the power to do more when the device has the power to run longer. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, you get a massive 10,090mAh battery. The super-long battery life allows you to work without worrying about the shackles of the charger – no matter where you are. However, after a long day, when the device needs a recharge, connect it to the 45W Super-Fast Charger. And after a relatively short period, you will have the device charged.

Price and Availability

Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 are now available for purchase in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and now in Mystic Navy colour on Samsung.com and leading retail stores with exciting offers. As part of bundled offers, customers purchasing Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores can get an instant HDFC bank cashback of INR 9000 and INR 10000, respectively. Additionally, they will be eligible for INR 10000* discount on keyboard cover or INR 7000* discount on Galaxy Buds+.

This brings the overall ownership price for Galaxy Tab S7 to INR 54999 and Galaxy Tab S7+ to INR 69999 (Prices inclusive of Cashback).

*Discounts quoted are on MRP of the bundled product. For more information, please visit Samsung.com or your nearest Samsung exclusive store.

