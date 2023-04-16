topStoriesenglish2595462
NewsTechnology
INSTAGRAM REELS

Explainer: What Are New Changes In Instagram Reels For Creators?

Meta has announced improvement to Reels to make Instagram a home for creators to express their creativity, connect with their audience, and earn a living. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Explainer: What Are New Changes In Instagram Reels For Creators?

New Delhi: Meta has announced major changes in Reels segment of its photo and short video sharing app Instagram to make it more sustainable and lucrative for creators. The company is working to monetise its short-video Reels and allow creators to earn a percent of share from the revenue on the platform. 

ALSO READ | What Is Auto-GPT, New Buzz In AI Market That Can Order Pizza For You? Watch

“We strive to make Instagram a home for creators like you to express your creativity, connect with your audience and earn a living. Today we’re announcing improvements to Reels — to empower you to do what you do best,” Meta wrote in the blog post.

ALSO READ | Twitter User Fools ChatGPT, Exposes Flaws Using Twisted Questions

Find Out What’s Trending On Reels

Instagram now let creators to discover fresh content ideas by adding a dedicated destination for them to be inspired by the latest trends. Creators will be able to see the top trending songs on Reels, see how many times the audio has been used, tap in to use it  or save the audio for themselves.

They’ll also be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels to inform your own content. For example, festival season might be trending earlier than you think.

Making It Easier To Edit Reels

Meta announced to improve Reels insights to help creators better understand how their content is performing. It added two metrics: total watch time and average watch time – and making it easier to see their insights while viewing their reels directly. 

“Total watch time captures the total amount of time your reel was played, including any time spent replaying the reel. Average watch time captures the average amount of time spent playing your reel, calculated by dividing watch time with the number of total plays. For example if your average watch time is 17 seconds, out of everyone who watched your Reel they watched an average of 17 seconds. This will help you better understand where people are being engaged or where you may need to create a stronger hook to have viewers stay longer,” Meta blog added.

Improving and Expanding Gifts on Reels

Meta is expanding gifts feature to other countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Mexico, New Zealand, and the UK.

This new feature will show you which fans have sent you a gift so you can recognize your supporters. If you tap the heart icon next to your supporters, they’ll get a notification that you’ve seen and recognized their gift, providing an even stronger sense of connection between you and your fans.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?