What Is Auto-GPT, New Buzz In AI Market That Can Order Pizza For You? Watch

New Delhi: The buzz for OpenAI’s ChatGPT hasn’t over yet when another pheonmenal AI based tech 'Auto-GPT' has started taking off on the Internet by storm. Auto-GPT is basically self-operating AI agents that can perform tasks without requiring any human intervention, unlike GPT-4 or ChatGPT where you have to write prompt everytime. It runs on the same LLM model as GPT-4 and as the name implies it can automate whatever task you set for. People are in awe at the speed and accuracy at which it can autonomously achieve whatever goal one sets.

“Auto-GPT is an experimental open-source application showcasing the capabilities of the GPT-4 language model. This program, driven by GPT-4, chains together LLM "thoughts", to autonomously achieve whatever goal you set,” the research publisher said.

Here are some viral examples of how it is being used:

Twitter user Alvaro Cintas has shared the thread on Auto-GPT, a new buzz in the AI market and how it is being used.

And lastly, an AutoGPT-like AI agent by @mattshumer_ with access to the Internet.



It can even order you a Pizza!



Waitlist: https://t.co/b6l2Vy4j3A pic.twitter.com/wlUtuv3Pzu April 14, 2023

Agent GPT

It is an AutoGPT directly running in your browser. You can try it for free at agentgpt.reworkd.ai. Once you give it a prompt, it will start working on and find the solutions of the given problems.

It not only tells you the answer, but also gives you the reason why it comes up with that thing in a nuanced and descriptive way.

Do Anything Machine

It can do any tasks by itself. The Do Anything Machine helps you keep track of your tasks, prioritize them, and allows you to deploy AI agents to get your work done for you.

AutoGPT for Podcast

You can read about recent events with the help of AutoGPT and prepare podcast outline.

AutoGPT for game creation

An AI app Camel, a sort of Auto-GPT can help in game creation. A gamer by itself with the collaboration of AI agent can create a game.

Auto-GPT can order your pizza

An Auto-GPT like AI agent with access to the Internet can even order you a pizza.