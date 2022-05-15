Facebook account hacked by someone? Here's how to recover the account

New Delhi: Your Facebook account is a private space to which no one should have access without your consent. Hacked Facebook accounts, on the other hand, are not rare. You've probably seen posts from your friends claiming that their account has been hacked. What happens if you wake up one morning to find that your Facebook account has been hacked? Knowing that someone you don't know has unauthorised access to your photos, messages, and other personal information is terrifying. But don't worry; there are options for regaining access to your account.

Someone can only gain access to your Facebook account by guessing your password or utilising their hacking expertise. There are several techniques to determine whether or not your account has been hacked. If your email or password has changed, your name or birthday has changed, friend requests have been sent to individuals you don't know, messages have been sent that you didn't write, and posts or adverts have been published that you didn't make, you should be concerned, according to Facebook.

The first thing you should do if you discover your account has been hijacked is change your password.

— Visit "Privacy and Settings."

— "Password and Security" should be selected.

— After that, select "Change Password." Make a mental note of your former password.

You can also check the list of devices where you are logged in on the same "Password and Security" page. Select "Where You're Logged in" from a drop-down menu. If you discover a device that does not belong to you or a system that you haven't used in a long time, you should immediately deactivate your account.

— Select Suspicious Login.

— Choose a Secure Account.

— Then, as you go to protect your account, follow the procedures that Facebook will show you.

You can also contact Facebook through their help page.

— Go to the Security and Passwords page.

— Select "Get Help."

— Then notify the appropriate authorities that your account has been compromised.

Go to Facebook.com/hacked if the hacker has locked you out of your account. You'll be prompted to enter the phone number associated with your Facebook account. If the phone number you enter matches your registered phone number, Facebook will assist you in regaining access to your account.