close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Facebook adds new features to video capabilities

The social networking giant made the announcement during a session at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) taking place here.

Facebook adds new features to video capabilities

Amsterdam: Aimed at video creators and publishers, Facebook has announced some new features to its video capabilities and now publishers will have more tools to use with its Watch Party and Creator Studio tools.

The social networking giant made the announcement during a session at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) taking place here.

For Live Videos, the company will expand the features available to Facebook Pages to encourage live broadcasting by professionals on its social network. It will be easier to simulate and test broadcasts with Live API, which can be now restricted to that page's team, including administrators and editors, 9to5Mac reported on Monday.

For page administrators, the social media giant is adding two new metrics to the Creator Studio, which lets seeing how many watched at least 60 seconds of a Party video.

In terms of live video, Facebook says it listened to feedback from those who have been broadcasting live on its platform, and is now rolling out several highly requested features to Facebook Pages (not Profiles), according to TechCrunch

Tags:
FacebookFacebook usersFacebook videos
Next
Story

How long should an incoming call ring on your mobile - TRAI seeks suggestions

Must Watch

PT8M17S

In the last 5 years, PM Narendra Modi changed the country: Amit Shah