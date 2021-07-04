हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram outage

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger suffer massive outage, users report issues on social media

The Instagram outage happened due to a technical glitch that further prevented users from accessing their accounts

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger suffer massive outage, users report issues on social media

Instagram and Facebook services, including Messenger and Workplace were down for some time to users, as per the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. 
The outage happened for an hour between 11 pm and 12 am and the services suffered massively for tens of thousands of users late Saturday night and people are still discussing it on social media platforms.

The Instagram outage happened due to a technical glitch that further prevented users from accessing their accounts. "We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted," a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters. After it became a talking point on social media, the company also expressed regret. It said, "We apologize for any inconvenience".

As per Downdetector.com, Facebook saw the most reported problems as users were complaining at the time of log-in with photos. On the other hand, Instagram was down for a shorter period of time between 11:30 pm to 12 am. The most reported problems for Instagram were newsfeed not refreshing, logging in and the website. Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger was also down for some time as per Downdetector.com.

Earlier also Facebook services were down in several parts of the world and in the month of April, Instagram and Facebook users were unable to send or receive messages due to an outage. Even in March, Facebook and Instagram users suffered a brief outage.

