Facebook rolls outs Dark Mode on mobile for some users globally

San Francisco: Facebook has started rolling out Dark Mode support on mobile users and the feature is currently live with some users globally.

Facebook Dark Mode interface will not be completely black like on Instagram and Messenger but a grayscale design with white accents for logos and icons.

The social network confirmed to Social MediaToday that Dark Mode for mobile is live for "a small percentage of users globally right now."

Facebook has been slow to introduce support for Dark Mode to all of its apps.

Some users posted screenshots of Facebook Dark Mode on Twitter, which appears as an option in the Facebook app settings.

In May, Facebook rolled out the much-awaited Dark Mode on its revamped and immersive desktop app for all users.

The Dark Mode helps users enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, thus minimising screen glare for use in low light.

Similar to mobile experience, the new desktop website is faster with new streamlined navigation, easy to find videos, games and Groups, while the home page and page transitions load faster.

Reports first appeared in April that Facebook was in the process of developing and designing Dark Mode for its main platform on iOS and iPad.