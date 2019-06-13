Facebook testing new sections in Watch service

New Delhi: Social networking giant Facebook is testing new sections in its video-on-demand service Watch, the company wrote in its blogpost.

"We’re also testing new sections in Watch — like a way to find videos that are popular with friends, and a section dedicated to co-watching experiences like Watch Party, Premieres, and Live videos — to make it easier to connect with others around videos. We know that people like watching videos together with friends: we’ve found that people are 8X more likely to comment on videos in Watch Party than when watching on their own," Facebook wrote.

Facebook launched Watch services last year. The company claims that there are now more than 720 million people monthly and 140 million people daily who spend at least one minute in Watch. On average, the daily visitors spend more than 26 minutes in Watch every day, it said.

The company said that it is also launching ad breaks in Canada, and over the coming weeks it will be adding support for five more languages: Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Swedish and Telugu.

"Along with global expansion, the number of Pages actively using ad breaks has more than tripled over the past year — and the number of Pages earning over $1,000 in payouts per month has increased by more than 8X, while the number of Pages earning over $10,000 in payouts per month has increased by more than 3X," Facebook wrote.