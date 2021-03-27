Facebook unveils new Holi themed avatars: Here’s how to use them

Ahead of Holi, Facebook has unveiled a new Holi-themed avatar which allows users to make different avatars based on Holi. It can only be created through the social media platform and the Messenger app as well.

This can be done through a comment composer of either of the two apps. In the comment, bar tap on the smiley button, and then select the sticker tab, and then a user can find the option to “Create Your Avatar”. You can also find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section of the Facebook app.

With the help of the smartphone’s camera, one can create a Facebook avatar and it will show different options of skin tones to choose from, and then you’ll have a set of various options to customise your hair, colours, eyes, mouth, face shape, complexion, eyebrows, and makeup. Once the avatar making is done, it will appear in the sticker tab of the comment section.

Also, the Holi-themed stickers are available and these stickers will appear in the sticker library when a user is posting or commenting on Facebook posts. One can also use them in Messenger.