हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Facebook's data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

The photo transfer tool Facebook is starting to roll out is based on code developed through its participation in the open-source "Data Transfer Project".

Facebook&#039;s data tool lets users transfer media to Google Photos

San Francisco: Giving more power to its users, Facebook on Monday rolled out a feature that lets them transfer images directly to Google Photos. The tool is initially being released in Ireland and will be available globally in the first half of 2020.

The photo transfer tool the firm is starting to roll out is based on code developed through its participation in the open-source "Data Transfer Project".

"Today, we`re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos," Steve Satterfield, Director of Privacy and Public Policy, wrote in a post.

According to the social networking giant, if users share data with one service, they should be able to move it to another. That's the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation.

"We are currently testing this tool, so we will continue refining it based on feedback from people using it as well as from our conversations with stakeholders," Satterfield noted.

The "Data Transfer Project" reportedly also includes firms like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, among others.

Facebook has said it is starting with Google Photos initially but other services could be included in the future.

Tags:
Facebookexport facebook photostransfer photos to google photosFacebook toolsGoogle Photos
Next
Story

Huawei Watch GT-2 smartwatch set to be launched in India on Dec 5

Must Watch

PT18M9S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 3rd December 2019