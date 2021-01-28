हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FAU-G

FAU-G game now available in Hindi, English and Tamil; more language support soon

Within a few hours after the launch of the game, FAU-G has reportedly been rated 4.6 on the Play store and some of the player reviews have mentioned that the game is not smoothly played on their entry-level smartphone with 3GB RAM and low-key specifications.

The much-awaited mobile game FAU-G aka Fearless And United Guards has finally been launched with gaming enthusiasts already giving their reviews about the nitty gritties of the game. The most interesting thing about the game is that it is now available in three different languages- Hindi, English and Tamil and can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

The game will also be available in other languages such as Telugu, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bengali. However, no timeline has been announced yet.

Speaking to Bgr.in, Vishal Gondal, who is an investor and advisor at nCORE Games revealed that more language support will be coming to FAU-G soon. Talking about the decision to launch the game in various Indian languages he further said, “This is a made in India game that is designed from the ground up for the Indian market. The idea of having multiple languages at launch is to cater to the eclectic and rich population that make up India.”

The mobile video game is based on the clashes between the armies of India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June last year, was launched on the Google Play Store on India’s Republic Day, January 26.

nCore Games, which has developed FAU-G, had earlier disclosed that the game had clocked 1.05 Mn pre-registrations on the Play Store within 24 hours of the option going live. 

