FAU-G Launch: First time gamers criticize graphics and controls of the game

The much fanfare around FAU-G aka Fearless And United Guards launch has taken a new turn as users after downloading the game have given mixed reviews about the game. 

The mobile video game is based on the clashes between the armies of India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June last year, was launched on the Google Play Store on India’s Republic Day, January 26. 

“Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond!” wrote Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Twitter. Kumar is a presenter for the video game.

nCore Games, which has developed FAU-G, had earlier disclosed that the game had clocked 1.05 Mn pre-registrations on the Play Store within 24 hours of the option going live. 

A few reports suggest that initial reviews of the game are impressive according to Android users. People have been praising the storyline and the Indian elements in the game such as background music and Hindi audio. However, first-time players have criticised the graphics and controls of the game but it is a no-biggie because it can be changed with a software update if nCore Games wants to improve it.

The much-anticipated game is finally available on the Play Store, however, there is no update on whether the iOS users will be able to download the game or not. At present FAU-G is only available for Android users. The game description on the Google Play Store urges users to "fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier" and undergo the experiences that shape the men guarding India's borders.

 

