Few users get WhatsApp ‘Terms of Service’ alert: Here’s what it says

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started showing in-app alerts to some users informing them about the change in its Terms of Service. The screenshots shared by the blog site reveal that few users are getting notification which basically informs about the things that are changing with the new Terms of Service.

WhatsApp, which found itself in a controversy after its privacy policies recently revealed that it is going to soon come up with a new Terms of Service and its privacy policy.

It was earlier scheduled to come on February 8 but now it has been postponed to May 2021. However, a  new report says that the Facebook-owned messaging app has started showing in-app notifications to some users in this regard.

WhatsApp has already clarified that the personal chats and information of users will remain end to end encrypted. The company said that while that will remain unchanged, it is making it easier for users to chat with businesses. WhatsApp is also updating its privacy policy to inform users how businesses are using Facebook tools to interact with their customers better.

Users will have to accept the new Terms of Service, otherwise, they would end up losing their accounts.

