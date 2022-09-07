NewsTechnology
AMAZON

Five tactics you MUST know about Amazon & Flipkart's upcoming sale

Amazon and its rival Flipkart have announced their upcoming big sale event. Continue reading to find out five tactics that help you to avoid extravagance if you are one of the customers anticipating the next sale event.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Amazon has announced the Great Indian Sale 2022.
  • Flipkart has announced Big Billion Days.
  • The exact date of sale has not yet been made public.

New Delhi: The Great Indian Festive sale, Amazon's upcoming big sale event, will start soon in India. Although the exact date has not yet been made public, the business has already developed a microsite that showcases deals and offers across a wide range of product categories.

For instance, the instant discount offer on selected cards, the dedicated website indicates that the home and kitchen category will receive up to 70% off, while the smartphone sector will receive up to 40% off. To assist buyers in creating a wishlist, Amazon and its rival Flipkart frequently publicise these bargains well in advance of the sale date. (Also Read: iPhone launch: From initial phase to game changer, here's evolution of Apple's iPhone)

Here are five key things you should know to avoid extravagance if you're one of the customers anticipating the next sale event. To ensure you return home with the greatest offers and goods in your bag, you must first abide by a few guidelines in addition to the tactics we have in our bag. (Also Read: ATTENTION! Finish pending work within office hours otherwise...)

Prime membership

Prime members have access to offers and deals during an Amazon sale one day before the sale officially begins for non-Prime members. If you're buying popular items like iPhones, which quickly sell out, it could be quite helpful. Members also have access to free Kindle book downloads.

Credit or debit cards

As previously indicated, at certain sale occasions like the Great Indian Festival, popular items like iPhones more swiftly sell out. Users must make sure their card details are preserved for rapid checkout in addition to creating a wishlist.

Blockbuster deals

Blockbuster deals offers may not always result in reductions in the prices of the products you want to buy. If your desired goods, such as a smartphone, is currently on the market and within your price range, make your purchase right away.

A profile should be updated

Users must also make sure they are running the most recent version of the program. Customers must also change or add their addresses in advance so that devices are sold out properly.

Terms and Conditions of the exchange offer

According to Amazon, free EMI and exchange options are available on a variety of electronics. But make sure you read the terms and conditions in advance to be wary of any unstated conditions.

AmazonFlipkartAmazon saleFlipkart SaleFlipkart Big billion days 2022

