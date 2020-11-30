Flipkart 3-day sale with up to 80% off on electronic accessories starts on December 1: Here's all about Flipstart Days sale

New Delhi: Customers looking to save a bit extra during the first few days of the month can head to e-retailer Flipkart. Flipkart's 3-day sale will kick off on December 1 (Tuesday).

The sale of the Flipstart Days is scheduled for the December 1 to December 3. Flipstart Days gives you a chance to shop for your favourite products while you continue to save.

Customers during the sale can enjoy special discounts and offers for the first three days of every month. The company gives anything between 40-80 percent off on clothes, footwear and accessories; beauty, sports and baby care from Rs 99, up to 80 percent off on electronic accessories, TVs, ACs and refrigerators at up to 50 percent off, furniture at a minimum 30 percent discount and home decor from 30-75 percent off among other exciting deals.

Fipkart is also concluding its Black Friday sale today. Fipkart that kicked off on November 26 is offering big discounts on smartphones ranging from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Poco (to name a few) and across various price level.

Customers, shopping via SBI credit cards will get additional 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions.