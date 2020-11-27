Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Check out 5 smartphones at great prices

New Delhi: Online retailer Fipkart has kicked off its Black Friday, offering big discounts on smartphones ranging from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Poco (to name a few) and across various price level.
Flipkart Black Friday Sale that kicked off on November 26 will go on till November 30. Customers, shopping via SBI credit cards will get additional 5 percent cashback on EMI transactions.
Check out these 5 smartphone deals on Flipkart’s Black Friday sale.
Realme 7i (upto 128GB)
Rs 13,999
Sale price: From Rs 11,999
Poco M2 Pro
Rs 16,999
Sale Price: Rs 12,999
Samsung Galaxy F 41
Rs 19,999
Sale Price: Rs 15,499
Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange
iPhone SE
Rs 39,900
Sale Price: From Rs 32,999
Mi 10T series
Rs 39,999
Sale Price: From Rs 32,999
This is just a random selection of price cut on smartphones during Flipkart sale and is not intended for any qualitative comparison between smartphone companies, smartphone prices and their tech specs.