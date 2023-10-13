Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discount Offers On Different Models Of Apple iPhone 13

New Delhi: The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 has kicked off across the nation. Customers can buy a range of products at discounted prices. In the ongoing sale, Apple iPhones are also available at a discounted price. iPhone enthusiasts can take it at a low price compared to their original prices.

Here in this article, you will get the details of the discount offers on various Apple iPhone 13 models. Read on to find out. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discount Offers On Different Models Of Apple iPhone 12)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB)

This Apple iPhone model is available at a 13 percent flat discount on Flipkart. (Also Read: Big LEAK On iPhone 16 Pro! The Next-Gen Smartphone Likely To Come With THESE Features)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 13 (Starlight, 256 GB)

You may get 14 percent off on buying an Apple iPhone 13 in a Starlight colour with a 256 GB storage option.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 13 (Green, 512 GB)

If you want to buy an Apple iPhone 13 in green with a 512 GB storage option, you can get it at a 22 percent flat discount.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (Graphite, 512 GB)

The iPhone 13 Pro Max in graphite colour option and with 512 GB of storage is available at up to a 20 percent discount.