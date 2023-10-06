Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Grab MacBook Air 2 For Just Rs 69,900 - Check How

New Delhi: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is scheduled to start on October 8 and give Flipkart Plus members a 24-hour head start. Every year, the e-commerce businesses' exorbitant discounts on top-tier Apple gadgets are the highlight of the holiday sales. Flipkart has announced steep discounts on Apple's Macbook Air M2 laptop, much like they do every year.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Apple MacBook Air M2 Original Price

The MacBook Air M2 was released in 2022 and has a starting price of Rs 114,900 for the 256GB storage model.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Apple MacBook Air M2 Discounted Price

During the Big Billion Days event, the laptop will be discounted to Rs 69,990. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7a Gets MASSIVE Price Cut From Rs 43,999 To Under Rs 10,000)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discount Offers Detail

The MacBook M2 will be offered by Flipkart during the Big Billion Days at a sale price of 77,990, and after the card discount of 5,000, the actual price drops to 72,990.

Additionally, Flipkart is providing an additional exchange bonus of 3,000 in case you want to trade in an outdated gadget, bringing the cost of the Apple MacBook M2 down to just 69,990.