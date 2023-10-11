Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Hefty Discounts On THESE Smartphones - Check Offers

New Delhi: One of India's largest online retailers, Flipkart, has begun the highly anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale period. This sale provides a wide range of alluring offers and significant savings on a variety of goods.

Flipkart is gaining attention for its hefty price reduction on a variety of products, including smartphones, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more, among the featured discounts. (Also Read: ALERT For Android Users! Government Issues Cautions To THESE Smartphone Users; Yours On The List? Check)

Particularly smartphones are seeing considerable price reductions, along with many other alluring deals. (Also Read: Dare To Devour? Delhi Vendor Offers Rs 1 Lakh Prize For Eating THESE Egg Omelettes)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhone 14

The price of the iPhone 14 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is just Rs. 56,999. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 14 closely mirrors that of the iPhone 13, which it replaces. It has a dual 12MP camera system and an upgraded A15 Bionic chipset from Apple. The iPhone 14 also has a 20W rapid charging capability, all-day battery life, and 5G connection.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Oppo Reno 8

The Oppo Reno 8 is presently available during the Flipkart sale for just Rs. 29,999. This smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU and a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Samsung Galaxy S22

During the Flipkart sale, interested customers may purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 39,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On iQOO Neo 7 5G

For Rs. 28,999, you can buy the iQOO Neo 7 5G.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Motorola Edge 40

You can purchase the Motorola Edge 40 for just Rs. 24,999 during the Flipkart deal.