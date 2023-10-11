Dare To Devour? Delhi Vendor Offers Rs 1 Lakh Prize For Eating THESE Egg Omelettes

New Delhi: With his extravagantly laden omelette challenge, a Delhi street vendor is causing a stir online by offering customers the chance to win Rs. 1 lakh if they can complete it in under 30 minutes! What distinguishes this omelette from others, then?

It's not your typical omelette, though; the vendor makes it with a ton of butter, more than 30 entire eggs, kebab, and a variety of vegetables, earning it the moniker "heart attack" omelette from online foodies. (Also Read: TCS Buyback 2023 Announced: Company Unveils 5th Share Buyback In 6 Years, Announces Q2 Earnings)

The calories in this unusual omelette recipe were calculated by a fitness influencer, who added to the mystery when the result was staggering: 3,500 milligrams. This set off quite a ruckus in the comments area. (Also Read: Who Is Diya Mehta Jatia? The Stylish Fashion Sensation, Daughter Of Biz Tycoon, Has A Special Connection With Mukesh Ambani's Family)

When fitness enthusiast @chiragbarjatyaa published this viral video on the microblogging platform 'X,' it became viral. The video shows the seller, who goes by Rajiv Bhai, starting to make his unique omelette.

He begins by placing a sizable slab of butter in a heated pan before adding another. He next adds 31 beaten eggs from a big container, followed by diced tomatoes, green chilies, and onions.

450g butter, 31 whole eggs, 50g cheese, 100g seekh kebab and 200g paneer.



Approximately 3,575 mg of cholesterol in total.



Nahi chahiye bhai tere 1 lakh. pic.twitter.com/wfhayx7UGn — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) October 10, 2023

To add another touch, he adds slices of bread and turns the omelette several times before plating it. He tops the meal with a combination of kebab, onions, and other vegetables to make it even more opulent, and then he adds sliced cheese and a dash of paneer to bring the price up to Rs. 1320!

Who would jeopardize their health for the chance to win a reward of one lakh rupees? is the question that now arises. After all, engaging in such an excess entails a significant cost, including an alarming calorie total painstakingly provided by the original poster: 100g seekh kebab, 50g cheese, 450g butter, 31 whole eggs, and 200g paneer. There are about 3,575 mg of cholesterol overall. 1 lakh, Nahi Chahiye Bhai.

People couldn't help but express their worries in response. One commenter bemoaned, "Indian Street food has been destroyed," while another said, "Ye sab khane ke bad hospital ka bill 1 lakh se jyada aayega.