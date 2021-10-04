Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: MacBook Air M1 sold at Rs 82,990, check out other deals on laptops

The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart began yesterday, October 3 for everyone, even non-Flipkart Plus members. Buyers can get huge discounts on their favourite products from a variety of categories, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio products, accessories, TVs, appliances, and more, during the sale.

The deal started on October 3 for all customers and was 24 hours early for Flipkart Plus users, and it will last until the end of October. There are already big reductions on products like the iPhone 12 series, which is available for the lowest ever price of Rs 38,999 onwards during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event. Let's take a look at some of the greatest discounts on laptops:

M1 MacBook Air - Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air is available for Rs 82,990, down from Rs 92,900 on Apple's website, a savings of Rs 9,910 over the current iteration of the company's entry-level MacBook Air. In addition, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards would offer a 10% discount (up to Rs 1,750) to customers. In addition, ICICI Bank debit cards will receive a 10% discount up to Rs 1,000. This is in addition to a Rs 15,650 discount on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI on chosen credit cards, as well as additional offers such as a flat Rs 100 discount when purchasing using Paytm UPI or wallet. On orders of Rs 1,250 or more, ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards offer a flat Rs 1,250 discount. Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Check out the best deals on iPhones, Pixel 4a

RealmeBook Slim - Realme's first laptop, which was recently unveiled, is priced at Rs 52,999. This is a Rs 3,991 savings over the laptop's regular price of Rs 56,990. In addition, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards would offer a 10% discount (up to Rs 1,750) to customers. In addition, ICICI Bank debit cards will receive a 10% discount up to Rs 1,000.

This is in addition to a Rs 15,650 discount on exchanging your old laptop. Buyers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI on chosen credit cards, as well as additional offers such as a flat Rs 100 discount when purchasing using Paytm UPI or wallet. On ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards, there is also a flat Rs 1,250 off on shopping of Rs 30,000 and Rs 4,000 off on orders of Rs 80,000. Users can also check at other offerings, such as more discounts Pay Later, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and more.

HP 14s Intel Core i3 - During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the HP 14s, one of the company's most popular products, is available for Rs 40,000. This is a Rs 5,892 savings over the laptop's original sticker price of Rs 45,892. In addition, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards would offer a 10% discount (up to Rs 1,750) to customers. In addition, ICICI Bank debit cards will receive a 10% discount up to Rs 1,000.

This is in addition to a Rs 15,650 discount on exchanging your old laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 i3 - The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Intel's 11th Generation Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage is now available for Rs 43,490, down from Rs 63,790. This is a saving of Rs 20,300 above the MRP. This is in addition to other deals such as a 10% discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards (up to Rs 1,750). In addition, ICICI Bank debit cards will receive a 10% discount up to Rs 1,000.

This is in addition to a Rs 15,650 discount on exchanging your old laptop.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 - The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14 with AMD's Ryzen 5-series processor costs Rs 52,990, down from Rs 73,900 on the shelf. The Asus VivoBook Ultra 14's sticker price has been reduced by almost Rs 20,000. This is in addition to the other offers available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible for a 10% discount (up to Rs 1,750). In addition, ICICI Bank debit cards will receive a 10% discount up to Rs 1,000.

This is in addition to a Rs 15,650 discount on exchanging your old laptop.

HP Pavilion 14 (11th Gen Intel i5) - A terrific offer is also available on the HP Pavilion 14 (11th Gen Intel i5) laptop. The laptop is available for Rs 66,990 instead of the original price of Rs 77,141. This is in addition to the other offers available during Flipkart's Big Billion Days. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards are eligible for a 10% discount (up to Rs 1,750). In addition, ICICI Bank debit cards will receive a 10% discount up to Rs 1,000.

This is in addition to a Rs 15,650 discount on exchanging your old laptop.

