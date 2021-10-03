Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Check out the best Deals on iPhones, Pixel 4a

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which began on October 2 for Flipkart Plus members, is now open to everyone. On ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit cards, the e-commerce behemoth is offering up to 10% instant savings throughout the event. Aside from deal exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and free shipping, a variety of products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, audio, TVs, and more will receive a temporary price reduction.

The Big Billion Days deal on Flipkart was set to finish on October 10. It's happening in conjunction with Amazon's Great Indian Festival deal. Let's look at some of the finest offers from Flipkart's flagship sale.

Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Poco, Realme, and more smartphone brands will be on sale with steep discounts. The base edition of the premium iPhone 12 is offered at Rs 49,999, which is one of the standout discounts. The base form of the iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is available for 38,999 as part of a "Big Billion Day Surprise" promotion. The current pricing of the iPhone SE (2020) is Rs 26,999.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 4a was discounted to Rs 25,999 from its regular price of Rs 31,999. Customers who purchase the Pixel 4a will also receive a 50% discount on the Google Pixel Buds A-series, as well as a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker. Poco smartphones will also be heavily discounted. The Poco C31 is a new entry-level device that costs Rs 7,999, while the Poco F3 GT 5G costs Rs 28,999 but comes with exchange offers and no-cost EMI.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is now available for Rs 18,999 on Flipkart, down from Rs 29,999 during the Big Billion Days event. The Galaxy F12, which has a 6,000mAh battery, is another Samsung gadget that costs Rs 9,499. The Galaxy F22, which has quad rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery, is also available. It is now available for Rs 12,499, down from the original price of Rs 14,999.

At the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, several other smartphones from manufacturers like Oppo, Asus, Infinix, Motorola, Vivo, and others are available at steep discounts.

