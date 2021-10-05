Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Now you can buy iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 40,999, iPhone 12 at Rs 51,999

During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini were sold at their lowest-ever prices. The iPhone 12 Mini was priced at Rs 38,999 and up, while the iPhone 12 was priced at Rs 49,999 and up. This was the lowest price ever paid for an Apple iPhone. However, this has changed, and the prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have been increased by Rs 2,000 each from their lowest. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 12 Mini now starts at Rs 40,999 and the iPhone 12 starts at Rs 51,999.

The prices listed above are for the 64GB storage variants of both iPhone 12 models. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is now priced at Rs 40,999, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 45,999. The 256GB model of the iPhone 12 Mini is now available on Flipkart for Rs 55,999. Also Read: Apple Watch Series 7 India price officially announced, to be available from October 15: Check availability time specs and other details

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, however, the iPhone 12 now starts at Rs 51,999. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the 128GB variant costs Rs 56,999, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 66,999.

Customers can further reduce the price with offers such as an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,800 in addition to these low prices. Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards during the Big Billion Days sale, as well as no-cost EMI options on select bank credit cards. Also Read: Flipkart set to lead smartphone, fashion shopping in festive season

The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have similar specifications, but the most significant difference is the screen size. The standard model has a 6.1-inch screen, while the mini model has a 5.4-inch display. The two feature an OLED panel dubbed Super Retina XDR Display by the company. The Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset and can connect to 5G networks. The battery onboard varies due to differences in body size. Both devices, however, support MagSafe wireless charging. Furthermore, there is no charging brick included in the box, but users can use old USB ports. The duo now has a USB Type-C charging port.

Customers planning to purchase the iPhone 12 series from Flipkart should keep in mind that stocks during the Big Billion Days sale may be limited, and prices may fluctuate throughout the event.

