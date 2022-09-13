Flipkart Big Billion Days sales, Amazon Great Indian Festival dates announced: Check deals, offers and more

New Delhi: Amazon and Flipkart, the two Indian e-commerce behemoths, are preparing for their significant Diwali season sales. This year's Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart and Amazon's Great Indian Festival both start on September 23.

Amazon

Samsung and iQoo are the sponsors of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, so we anticipate some solid deals from these two companies. One might also find discounts and offers from smartphone makers like OnePlus, Samsung, iQOO, and Xiaomi after the sale begins.

Even the recently released iPhone 14 series and 5G phones like the Redmi 11 Prime and iQoo Z6 Lite could see some offers, according to Amazon. Discounts of up to 75% may be available for buyers of other electronic goods like tablets, laptops, headphones, and smartwatches. After the sale begins, the e-commerce promised to post new offers every six hours.

You might be interested in the current Kickstarter deals that Amazon is offering. The OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant is receiving a discount of Rs 15,000, lowering the actual price to Rs 54,999. Additionally, discounts are available for the Boat Airdopes 441 and other TWS earbuds. On September 23, the Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin.

Flipkart

The e-commerce site announced that it will give steep discounts on name-brand items, including some "Big Billion Day Special" products. The Poco F4, Pixel 6a, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Motorola Edge 30, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G, and Samsung F13 will all be discounted, which will excite anyone interested in purchasing them. We anticipate some discounts from Noise, Asus, and Poco since these companies are the sponsors of the sale.

On the already-announced Google Pixel 6a, there is also an intriguing discount.

Flipkart is currently offering up to 40% off gaming laptops and up to 80% off monitors and printers. Those who want to buy a TV or other electronic appliance will also get up to 80% off. For those who have ICICI or Axis bank cards, the e-commerce giant is offering a 10% instant discount.