Flipkart Big Billion Days: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S23 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G to be available at unbelievable prices, check offer details

New Delhi: E eommerce giant Flipkart is yet again ready with its flagship `The Big Billion Days` (TBBD) festive sales. The ninth edition of TBBD sales will kick off on September 23 and will run till September 30, with an early access for the Plus customers.

A host of Samsung Galaxy phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S23 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G would be available on the online portal at an unbelievable discount. Other than upfront discounts, the deals include offers on bank card, pre order and exchange offers.

Here’s a sneak peek into the discounts and offers being offered on Samsung phones during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: After discount, available at effective price of Rs 10,999

Samsung Galaxy F13: Available at Rs 8,499

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Available at Rs 59,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Available at effective price of Rs 31,999

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days, customers will have an opportunity to pre book products across categories by Rs 1 as a token advance.

They will get access to 130 `Special Edition` collectibles from more than 90 brands across categories bringing more than 10,000 new products.

The customers will have affordable shopping experience via discounts on bank cards, UPI and easy EMIs.