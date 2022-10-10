Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts from tomorrow, October 11: Check top deals and discounts on Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a and more

New Delhi: Those who missed the recently conducted Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, still have an opportunity to grab their favourite Smartphone during the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The six day sale that starts from October 11 will run till October 16.

"Your favourite shopping festival - Big Diwali Sale Starts from 11th - 16th October 2022 and sale begins early for plus members from 10th October . Brace yourself for unbelievable offers on multiple products. Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Home Decor, Furniture, Beauty, Books and more will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices," the e-tailer said. (Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check deals and offers on smartphones)

The iphone 13 128 GB is currently available at a discount of 4 percent. From its previous price of Rs 69,900, the phone has dropped to the price of Rs 66,990. Meanwhile, there is additional discount of Rs 12,000, which means that you can buy the phone at an effective price of Rs 54,990. However, do note that the quoted price is valid on exchange of iPhone 11. You might look at the list of phones given on Flipkart and their respective exchange offer value.

The Google Pixel 6a 128 GB is currently available at a discount of 9 percent. From its previous price of Rs 43,999, the phone has dropped to the price of Rs 39,999. Meanwhile, there is additional discount of Rs 7,500, which means that you can buy the phone at an effective price of Rs 32,499. However, do note that the quoted price is valid on exchange of Google Pixel 4a. You might look at the list of phones given on Flipkart and their respective exchange offer value.

During Flipkart Big Diwali sale, users can garb upto 80 percent off on Electronics, 75 percent off on TVs and Appliances, 60-80 percent off on Fashion, upto 80 percent off on Flipkart Originals.