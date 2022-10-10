Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Check deals and offers on smartphones

New Delhi: As part of its month-long festive celebrations, the Great Indian Festival, Amazon has announced "Extra Happiness Days" deals. Customers will have the chance to purchase the "latest products across categories" with significant discounts, according to the company, when the offers go live on October 8 at midnight. The Extra Happiness Days feature exclusive offers and discounts from merchants on products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, health and personal care items, and more. These specifics will be added to Tecno, iQOO, and Xiaomi smartphones.

Shopping for the holidays will be more affordable during this time because EMI transactions and credit and debit cards from Axis Bank, Citibank, and ICICI Bank come with an instant 10% discount. The availability of no-cost EMI payments on popular credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv, and Amazon Pay Later allows customers to stretch their budget even further. Customers who use Amazon Pay UPI, according to Amazon, can receive welcome rewards worth up to Rs 600.

According to a press release, customers can take advantage of the short-term "Diamonds Dhamaaka" promotion, which offers a Rs. 150 cashback on orders totaling Rs. 1500 or more. Customers may use "750 Diamonds" to purchase specific items.

Amazon's dedicated Great Indian Festival page currently lists deals on Amazon Echo products and select smartphones. For example, the OnePlus 10R 5G, which supports 80W fast charging, costs Rs 32,999. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 13,999. The iPhone 12 (64GB) has also been reduced in price to Rs 47,999. The 128GB model of the iPhone 12 costs Rs 54,490. The Kindle (10th Gen) costs Rs 6,499, while the Echo Dot (3rd Gen, Black) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo costs Rs 1,799.

Customers interested in purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which reduces the price to as low as Rs 1,08,749. The offer price includes all bank promotions, coupons, and exchange deals.