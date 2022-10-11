Flipkart Big Diwali sale today, October 11: Check top deals and discounts on Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and more

New Delhi: Flipkart Big Diwali sale has kicked off from today (October 11) Those who missed the recently conducted Flipkart Big Billion Days and Dusshera sale, still have an opportunity to grab their favourite Smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale that will run till October 16.

"Your favourite shopping festival - Big Diwali Sale Starts from 11th - 16th October 2022 and sale begins early for plus members from 10th October . Brace yourself for unbelievable offers on multiple products. Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Home Decor, Furniture, Beauty, Books and more will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices," the e-tailer said. (Also read: Jharkhand government employees DA hiked to 38% with effect from July 1 this year)

Check out top offers on Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Realme GT Neo 3T and Motorola Edge 30



Nothing Phone (1) (White, 256 GB)

Available at Rs 32,999

Priced Rs 39,999

17% off

Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange



SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Available at Rs 35,999

Priced Rs 74,999

52 % off

Google Pixel 6a

Available at Rs 34,199

Priced Rs 43,999

22 % off

Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange

Realme GT Neo



Available at Rs 27,999

Priced Rs 36,999

24 % off

Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange



Motorola Edge 30

Available at Rs 26,999

Priced Rs 34,999

22 % off

Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange

During Flipkart Big Diwali sale, users can garb upto 80 percent off on Electronics, 75 percent off on TVs and Appliances, 60-80 percent off on Fashion, upto 80 percent off on Flipkart Originals.