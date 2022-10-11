Flipkart Big Diwali sale today, October 11: Check top deals and discounts on Nothing Phone 1, Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and more
Check out top offers on Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Realme GT Neo 3T and Motorola Edge 30 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale.
New Delhi: Flipkart Big Diwali sale has kicked off from today (October 11) Those who missed the recently conducted Flipkart Big Billion Days and Dusshera sale, still have an opportunity to grab their favourite Smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale that will run till October 16.
"Your favourite shopping festival - Big Diwali Sale Starts from 11th - 16th October 2022 and sale begins early for plus members from 10th October . Brace yourself for unbelievable offers on multiple products. Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Home Decor, Furniture, Beauty, Books and more will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices," the e-tailer said. (Also read: Jharkhand government employees DA hiked to 38% with effect from July 1 this year)
Nothing Phone (1) (White, 256 GB)
Available at Rs 32,999
Priced Rs 39,999
17% off
Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange
SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Available at Rs 35,999
Priced Rs 74,999
52 % off
Google Pixel 6a
Available at Rs 34,199
Priced Rs 43,999
22 % off
Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange
Realme GT Neo
Available at Rs 27,999
Priced Rs 36,999
24 % off
Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange
Motorola Edge 30
Available at Rs 26,999
Priced Rs 34,999
22 % off
Upto Rs 16,900 Off on Exchange
During Flipkart Big Diwali sale, users can garb upto 80 percent off on Electronics, 75 percent off on TVs and Appliances, 60-80 percent off on Fashion, upto 80 percent off on Flipkart Originals.
