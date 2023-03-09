Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins On March 11: Check Top Deals

New Delhi: On March 11, Flipkart will have its Big Saving Days deal. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a, and other popular smartphones will all be discounted during the sale, which will start on March 11 and last until March 15. Additionally, Flipkart will provide exclusive offers and discounts to owners of ICICI Bank cards.

Flipkart has teased several deals on the website even though it hasn't made the offers public.

Flipkart Big Saving Days deal on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is likely to result in a significant price reduction for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 may cost between Rs 60,09 and Rs 69,999, according to the teasers.

The iPhone 14 Plus will also be available for less than Rs 80,000 during the Flipkart sale. The iPhone 14 is currently offered on Flipkart for Rs 71,999, which is less than the device's original price of Rs 79,999. But, you can combine the bank discounts and the exchange offer during the sale to reduce the cost of the smartphone to Rs 60,000. The iPhone 14 is a true steal at that cost.

Flipkart Big Saving Days deal on Nothing Phone 1

During the event, the well-known Nothing Phone (1) will be offered at steep discounts. The base 128GB edition of the smartphone is now being offered for Rs 27,999, but during the sale, the price can be further reduced to Rs 25,000 by combining bank discounts and exchange deals.

The actual deal on the Nothing Phone has not yet been made public by Flipkart. The sale will start as soon as the contract is finalised.

Flipkart Big Saving Days deal on Google Pixel 7

The recently released Pixel 7 is listed at Rs 59,999, however, it will be discounted to less than Rs 50,000 during the forthcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Anyone interested in the Pixel 7 series now has a terrific chance to get a great discount.

Flipkart Big Saving Days deal on Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro will also be offered during the sale at a reduced cost. The precise amount of the discount, however, has not yet been disclosed. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone wishing to upgrade their phone to do so at a lower cost because both smartphones offer top-notch features and performance.