Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is here: iPhone11 at just 44,999, check other deals

Flipkart is back again with another impressive sale, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, starting from May 2. The ecommerce major is offering tons of discounts across categories, and like most of the times, the sale is a delight if you are looking to upgrade your smartphone.

Besides the offered discount, you can also avail bank discounts. HDFC Bank customers will get a 10% discount on debit and credit card transactions. Here’s a list of smartphones that are getting an impressive discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days:

Samsung Galaxy F62 on sale

Flipkart is offering a massive discount of Rs 6000 on Samsung Galaxy F62, which will be retailing at Rs 17,999 during Flipkart’s upcoming sale. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 9825, which is indeed a blessing for gamers, thanks to its impressive performance. The 7000mAh battery ensures a full day’s backup.

Realme Narzo 30A at bargain prices

With a discount of Rs 2000, Realme Narzo 30A will retail at Rs 7,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The device has an impressive battery backup of 6000mAh.

Poco M3 on sale

The price of the Poco M3 will be slashed by Rs 1,000, which means that you can buy the smartphone at just Rs 9,999. The basic model of the smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Realme 8 price dropped

Another Realme smartphone that will be selling at a discount is the newly launched Realme 8. Flipark is offering a Rs 1000 discount, meaning that you can buy the smartphone at Rs 13,999. Realme 8 comes with an AMOLED display and is powered by an Helio G95 chip.

Discount on Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G

Flipkart is offering a Rs 2000 discount on Realme X7 Pro 5G. The smartphone will retail at Rs 27,999 during the sale. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 1100+ chip which is said to be capable of running high-end games with out any lag. Meanwhile, the ecommerce site will be retailing the Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 19,999.

Best discount on iPhone 11

Apple’s one of the best selling smartphones iPhone11’s 64 GB version will retail at Rs 44,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smartphone is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is one of the best in class.