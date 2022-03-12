Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Smartphones, laptops, and more selling at discounted prices, check top offers

New Delhi: Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ sale, which started today (March 12), will offer customers a chance to buy smartphones, laptops and more at discounted prices. The sale that will last till March 16 will see the participation of several consumer electronics manufacturers.

Besides the discounts offered by the bands, customers can avail of additional discounts by purchasing the products via credit and debit cards of select brands. For instance, customers can get a 10% discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart. Customers can also get a flat 5% cashback on the purchase of the products via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Offers on laptops

Realme is offering a flat Rs 7000 discount on the purchase of Realme Book (Slim), which is selling at starting price of Rs 39,990. The Realme Book (Slim) laptops are powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 and i3 processors. Customers can buy Realme Pad during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale at a discounted price of Rs 12,499, down from its retail price of Rs 13,999. However, the discount is only for prepaid purchases.

Meanwhile, Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Core i3 10th Gen is selling with a 32% off at Rs 37,990, down from its retail price of 56,590. Also, DELL Vostro Core i3 11th Gen is available at Rs 40,490, during the Flipkart sale. The retail price of the laptop is Rs 55,448.

Discounts on Smartphones

During Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, Realme GT Mater Edition is selling with a Rs 3000 discount on prepaid orders. Customers can get a Rs 2000 prepaid discount on the purchase of Realme GT from Flipkart during the sale days. Also Read: Buying iPhone SE 2022? Check out Apple devices available in discount

Samsung Galaxy F12 is selling at a discounted price of 9,799, down from its retail price of 12,999. Motorola Tab G20 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage is selling at a discounted price of Rs 7199 during the sale. Also Read: Want to sell your old smartphones on Flipkart? Here's how to do it

Realme C35 is selling at Rs 11,999 during the sale. Customers can get a Rs 1000 discount by using an SBI credit card.

Live TV

#mute