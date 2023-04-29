Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' Sale To Start On May 5: Check Top Deals

New Delhi: The next Big Saving Days Sale has been announced by Flipkart, and it promises considerable phone reductions. It is planned for the sale to begin on May 5 and last for six days, ending on May 10. The iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models are among those that will be discounted, according to the sale's teaser website.

The Pixel 6a will be available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for an effective price of Rs 25,999, while the Realme GT Neo 3T will be available for a discounted price of Rs 19,999. (Also Read: Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2023 To Start On May 4: Check Top Offers)

The Poco X5 Pro will cost Rs 20,999 when all discounts are taken into account. Customers will also be able to purchase the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G for an effective cost of Rs 22,999. During the sale, the cost-effective Realme C55 will be listed at Rs 7,999. (Also Read: Actor Shah Rukh Khan Fined For Promoting BYJU's Over False Coaching Promise)

Flipkart has announced that the iPhone 13 will be offered at a large discount during the Big Saving Days Sale, however, the precise reduction has not yet been made public.

The 5G iPhone is currently available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 61,999. On the other hand, during the sale, the Moto e13 will be sold for a discounted price of 7,499.

Additionally, Flipkart hinted at the inclusion of "curtain raiser deals," which will be made public starting on May 1. As it has done in previous sale events, it is likely that the platform will announce the discounted price of the iPhone 13 during one of these deals.

Although more information about the Big Saving Days Sale has not yet been made public, Flipkart is anticipated to do so in the days before the event to keep customers informed about the deals.

The products will be available for sale with bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI alternatives. Additionally, as has been done for previous sales, customers with Flipkart Plus membership may be able to access the sale a day early.