Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2023 To Start On May 4: Check Top Offers

New Delhi: On its platform, the e-commerce site Amazon has launched a Great Summer Sale. Discounts will be available on a variety of goods, including smartphones, computers, home appliances, and more, beginning on May 4, 2023. Amazon Prime subscribers will once again have early access to the offer. For Prime members, it will start 12 hours earlier than usual.

Bank Offers

Additionally, the e-commerce platform has disclosed bank offers that will be accessible throughout the sale. For instance, cardholders of ICICI and Kotak Bank cards can immediately save 10 percent. (Also Read: Planning To Buy New Vivo X90 Pro? 10 Things You Should Know)

Amazon Sale Webpage

Additionally, Amazon has made a webpage for the upcoming sale that provides a preview of the deals. The portal states that the sale will provide various price category stores under Rs 99, Rs 199, and the like, though it does not specify the precise savings. (Also Read: Techie's Brutally Honest Reply To Job Offer Goes Viral; Walnut CEO Shares Screenshot)

Offers On Smartphones

One can acquire the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in the mobile category for a reduced cost of Rs 18,499. Similarly, the Redmi 12C is hinted to go on sale for Rs 8,999 in the near future. On the other hand, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 will cost Rs 1,599.

Offers On TVs And Appliances

Customers may save up to 60 percent during Amazon's Great Summer Sale on TVs and appliances. The OnePlus Y series HD-ready LED Android TV will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, as hinted at on the sale page.

Offers On AC, Refrigerator

The price of an LG 190L single-door refrigerator is Rs 17,490, and the price of a 1.5-tonne 5-star AI twin inverter split air conditioner is Rs 46,490. Users will also have the choice of free EMI purchases and exchange deals throughout the sale.

Offers On Other Electronics Goods

The Zebronics Haze wireless mouse is rumoured to cost Rs 249 while the FireBolt ninja sall pro plus timepiece will cost Rs 1,699. Both products fall under the area of electronics and accessories. The Boat Rockerz+ 255 Pro+ neckband will be sold for less than its suggested retail price of Rs 3,999