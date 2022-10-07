Flipkart customer orders iPhone 13 but receives iPhone 14 instead in delivery; Twitterati make FUN

New Delhi: A Twitter user Ashwin Hedge has tweeted that one of his followers ordered an iPhone 13 from Flipkart Big Billion Days sale but received iPhone 14 instead. Netizens began trolling Apple and iPhone for over the same design with witty jokes and sarcasm. Flipkart itself has been trolled widely for delivering wrong products previously in the sale such as bars of soaps and other useless items.

One of my follower ordered iPhone 13 from Flipkart but he recieved iPhone 14 instead of 13 pic.twitter.com/FDxi0H0szJ — Ashwin Hegde (@DigitalSphereT) October 4, 2022

ALSO READ | Google Pixel 7 series, Pixel watch and more Pixel products launched; Check out prices, specs and other details - In PICS

Moreover, Flipkart faces backlash for cancelling orders in the last minutes for a lot of customers. The new iPhone 14 is starting at Rs 79,000 and the iPhone 14 Pro is cost at Rs 89,900. In comparison, iPhone 13 is available at around Rs 60,000 in India.

Even Apple got confused "ki dono same hi hai" https://t.co/V9HAjh2W5a — Raghav Aggarwal (@Raghav_285) October 5, 2022

Can't blame them, they literally are same devices. https://t.co/1PZGYFoCDZ — Vaibhav Sharma (@TheVaibhavShrma) October 5, 2022

Actually there is no change in iphone 14 and iPhone 13. Even the chipset is same. So there is no need to get overjoy. https://t.co/up603C7KEO — Kasyap CVM (@KasyapCvm) October 5, 2022

Although the cameras on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are improved, their sensors' graphic resolution is unchanged. The 12-megapixel main camera's improved low-light performance is beneficial. Additionally, it enables sensor stabilisation, enabling jitter-free video recording when using it. On the rear system, there is also an ultrawide camera that takes pictures with greater fine detail. According to Apple, the new Photonic Engine improves HDR in images, particularly in low light. However, it might only be a slight hiccup in the Deep Fusion technique. Additionally, a new Action Mode for gimbal-steady video recording is available.