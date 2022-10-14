NewsTechnology
Flipkart diwali sale 2022 iphone 13: BIG DISCOUNTS on the iPhone 13 Pro and Mini, Check benefits, discounts, more

During the sale, iPhone 13 is coming under Rs 50000. iPhone 13 is available for Rs 59,990 on Flipkart during Big Diwali Sale, you can also enjoy exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 bringing the price further down to Rs 43,090. 

  • Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is live now.
  • Good discounts are available on wide range of products.
  • iPhone 13 is coming under Rs 50,000.

Flipkart diwali sale 2022 iphone 13: BIG DISCOUNTS on the iPhone 13 Pro and Mini, Check benefits, discounts, more

New Delhi: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which starts from October 11, is offering good discounts on the wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, and home and kitchen appliances. The sale has brought some of the best discounts on the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro, and many Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22, Z Flip 3, and many more. If you are planning to buy an iPhone especially iPhone 13, then Flipkart is offering good discounts. The sale will end on October 16.

During the sale, iPhone 13 is coming under Rs 50000. iPhone 13 is available for Rs 59,990 on Flipkart during Big Diwali Sale, you can also enjoy exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 bringing the price further down to Rs 43,090. 

Customers can avail 10% instant cashback or discount upto 14000 with SBI Card, Paytm UPI, and Kotak Credit card.

Apple iPhone 13 Specs

The iPhone 13's 6.1-inch display is the same size as that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12. The phone still features a 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lens combination. Even bigger sensors than the previous generation and a new diagonal camera lens configuration are included in the 2021 iPhone.

iPhone 13 is available in many colours – Starlight, Green, Midnight, Red, Pink, and Blue. The higher variant of 256 GB Storage comes at R 67,990. This also includes upto Rs 16,900

