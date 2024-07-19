Advertisement
Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024: Massive Discounts On Top Smartphones Starting July 20– Details Here

The Flipkart G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale 2024 is scheduled in India from tomorrow, July 20 and will run through July 25.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Flipkart, the e-commerce platform owned by Walmart has announced its Greatest of All Time (GOAT) sale for 5 days. Shoppers can find a wide range if deals and discounts on smartphones, TVs, home and kitchen appliances and accessories.

When does the Flipkart G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale 2024 start?

The Flipkart G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale 2024 is scheduled in India from tomorrow, July 20 and will run through July 25. Flipkart will start sharing more details about the sale offers today at 6 pm.

Will Flipkart Plus members get early access to the sale offers?

Flipkart Plus members will get early access to sale offers starting today, July 19. Meanwhile, Amazon's Prime Day sale will run from July 20-21. During the Flipkart sale, buyers can enjoy an instant discount of 10% up to Rs 5,000 when using credit cards from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

Deals on Top Smartphones During Flipkart's GOAT Sale

During the Flipkart GOAT Sale there are some exciting smartphone deals to check out. You can grab the iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 53,999, the Google Pixel 7 for Rs 32,999, and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro for Rs 27,999. The Poco X6 Pro will be available for up to Rs 22,999.

Furthermore, the Google Pixel 8, originally priced at Rs 75,999 will be offered at Rs 47,999. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G will be reduced to Rs 20,999 from Rs 26,999, and the Realme P1 5G will be available for Rs 14,999, down by Rs 1,000.

Newly launched, the CMF Phone 1 will be on sale today at an effective price of Rs 14,999 with bank offers. Also, the Poco M6 Pro will start at Rs 8,999.

