Flipkart is offering biggest discount on Apple iPhone 12 yet! Check how to grab offer

New Delhi: Amazon and Flipkart are raining tons of offers in categories such as smartphones, consumer electronics, clothing and home decor, among others, with their ongoing sales. However, one of the best offers that Flipkart is currently offering is on Apple iPhone 12.

The Walmart-owned ecommerce company is offering a massive discount on Apple’s flagship smartphone’s 64GB variant which was launched at Rs 79,900 in India. With a discount of Rs 11,901, iPhone 12 is currently selling at Rs 67,999 on Flipkart.

Notably, this is the biggest discount ever offered by any retailer on Apple iPhone 12. Previously, online retailers were selling the device with a discount worth up to Rs 9000. Customers can also avail an impressive discount on the purchase of the iPhone 12’s 128GB variant. During Flipkart’s sale, the 128GB variant, which was launched at a price point of Rs 84,900, is selling at Rs 72,999.

You can also use card discounts and cashback offers to make your purchase more affordable and rewarding. For instance, Flipkart is offering a 10% discount up to Rs 1500 on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 12 with an ICICI Bank credit card while customers can use the Axis Bank Flipkart card to get a 5% cashback on their purchase.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 5G support and is powered by an A14 Bionic chip developed by Apple. The smartphone runs on iOS 14 out-of-the-box. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have 6.1-inch form-factor.