Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Huge discounts on THESE smartphones: Check top deals and exchange offers

Flipkart has come up with the Mobile Bonanza sale which offers great deals, discounts, exchange offers on smartphones such as iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Poco M3, among others. The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale started on June 21 and will end on June 24.

In addition to that, the company is further offering a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, there are additional discounts on phones such as Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V20 (2021), and Tecno Spark 6 Go.

Apple’s iPhone 11(64GB) is available at Rs 49,999 as against its actual price at Rs 54,999. iPhone SE and iPhone XR are up for sale at Rs 31,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 74,999 on Flipkart. HDFC Bank cashback offers are also available on the latest iPhone 12 series as well.

During the sale, Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at Rs 10,999 for the 64GB storage variant against Rs 12,999. The 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 11,999.

Besides that, Infinix Hot 10S is up for sale with a discount of Rs 500. Interested customers can get it for Rs 9,499 from the e-commerce website.

Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs16,999 against Rs 18,999. Meanwhile, Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,499 against Rs 12,500.

Realme Narzo 30A is actually available at Rs 8,249 for the 3GB RAM base variant as against its actual price at Rs 10,000. Realme X7 5G is also available from Rs 17,999 in this sale. Realme C25 and Realme C12 have also been discounted to Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

