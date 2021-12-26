Flipkart’s Realme Year End Sale now live: Check offers on GT Neo 2 5G, GT Master Edition, Realme 8

New Delhi: Realme Year End Sale on Flipkart is now up and running on e-commerce major Flipkart, offering amazing deals on a slew of smartphones. The Realme Year End Sale began on December 26 and will be live till December 30, 2021.

Customers can visit Flipkart to get deals on Realme smartphones. The e-commerce firm is also offering additional discounts on buying smartphones via debit or credit cards. Moreover, they can get a 5% additional cashback on purchasing smartphones via Axis Bank Flipkart Credit Card.

Offer on Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme GT Neo 2 5G (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) is selling at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. Customers can get additional Rs 4000 discount if they pay for the smartphone via a debit or credit card, bringing the price down to Rs 25,999.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant of Realme GT Neo 2 5G is selling for Rs 23,999 with an additional discount on credit and debit card purchases. You can use any bank’s debit or credit card to get a discount.

Realme 8 on discount

Flipkart is retailing Realme 8 smartphone at Rs 17,999, down from the MRP of Rs 18,999. Customers, however, can get additional Rs 1500 discount on credit and debit card purchases to better the offer and buy the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 16,499. Also Read: Book LPG cylinder and get Rs 2700 back: Check Paytm’s cashback offer on buying cooking gas

Discount on Realme Narzo 50 A

Flipkart is offering a Rs 1500 discount on Realme Narzo 50 A to sell the smartphone at Rs 12,499. If you use a credit or debit card to buy a smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128 GB Storage, you can get an additional Rs 15000 discount. Also Read: Retro Tax: Cairn drops lawsuits against Indian govt in US, UK; completing formalities in Paris, Netherlands

