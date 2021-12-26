Book LPG cylinder and get Rs 2700 back: Check Paytm’s cashback offer on buying cooking gas

New Delhi: The price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinders have increased by hundreds of rupees in 2021 due to rising inflation and oil prices. While the rising LPG rates are burning a hole in the pocket of the common man, Paytm is offering a new offer to provide some respite.

Under the special offer, Paytm customers can get up t Rs 2700 cashback on the booking of an LPG cylinder. New Paytm customers will need to book gas cylinders via the app to receive the cashback in their Paytm wallets.

Here’s How to get cashback on LPG booking with Paytm

Customers booking LPG cylinders with Paytm can get a direct benefit of up to Rs 2,700. The fintech company has launched a new offer ‘3 Pay 2700 Cashback’ wherein new customers can get up to Rs 2700 cashback on booking gas cylinders consecutively for three different months.

Under the offer, Paytm allows customers booking gas cylinders for the first time via its app to get up to Rs 900 cashback for three consecutive bookings in three separate months.

According to the offer’s terms and conditions, the cashback for new users can range from Rs 10 to Rs 900. Old customers can also get rewards on every booking. They can get up to 5000 cashback points for booking gas cylinders online. The points can be redeemed for money in Paytm wallet or other exciting deals or vouchers.

Paytm has also recently a new feature in its app that allows users to track the delivery of cylinders after online booking. Customers also receive reminders to refill the LPG cylinder on their phones. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 26: Here’s how to avail free rewards

The '3 Pay 2700 Cashback’ deal is applicable on the booking of LPG cylinders of 3 major LPG companies - Indane, HP Gas and BharatGas. Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro series won’t have physical SIM slot? Check other exciting features Apple could launch soon

