Flipkart Sale 2022 Mobile Offers Today: Huge discount on smartphones in Diwali sale; check here

Flipkart Sale 2022 Mobile Offers Today: Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022 will end tomorrow. The sale commenced on October 11 and since then, the e-commerce retailer has been coming out with one or other offers on different smartphones. With just one day left for the sale, Flipkart has refreshed its bank offers as well as discounts on various smartphone brands. According to the Flipkart website, the latest offers are available on a range of smartphones including Nothing Phone, Motorola, Samsung, Google Pixel and iPhones. Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 1250 on the cards of State Bank of India, Kotak Bank, and Flipkart Axis Bank. Check the top deals below:

Nothing Phone 1: The Nothin Phone 1, 8GB/128 GB is listed for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart and after all the discounts, the smartphone will be available for Rs 26,749, showed the Diwali sale promotion page put up by the e-commerce retailer.

Apple iPhone 13: Apple's iPhone 13 (128GB) is priced at Rs 59,990 on Flipkart and customers can get 5 per cent discount using a Flipkart-Axis Bank credit card only as the SBI and Kotak card discount has been discontinued by the e-commerce retailer.

moto g72: The 6GB/128GB variant of moto g72 is listed for Rs 18,999 on Flipkart and will be available at an effective price of Rs Rs 14,749 after bank discounts and Diwali sale offers.

Samsung S21 FE 5G: The premium 5G smartphone from Samsung, 8GB/128 GB variant is listed for Rs 35,999 in the Flipkart Sale 2022. However, after the discounts and bank offers, the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 32,999.

Google pixel 6a: Flipkart has listed 6GB/128GB variant of the Google Pixel 6a at Rs 34,199. Since the SBI and Kotak discounts are applicable on the purchase of the phone, it can be availed at a discounted price of Rs 27,999.

It may be noted that these prices are as per the Flipkart listing and may get changed. If you have an old smartphone, you can avail of further discount after opting for the exchange.