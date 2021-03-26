Flipkart Savings Day 2021, Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Check all offers and discounts on smartphones

Ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart’s Fab Phones Fest Sale and Big Savings Day 2021 are live and they are offering huge discounts on smartphones and accessories. While Flipkart’s sale ends on March 27, Amazon’s sale ended on March 25.

Customers can get an instant 10% discount by using SBI credit and debit cards while buying a product from Flipkart. Amazon, on the other hand, gave offers like a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on customers using ICICI Bank Credit Cards for their transactions. Also, there were additional exchange offers up to Rs 2,000 along with a No-Cost EMI of up to 12 months.

Ecommerce platform Amazon has come up with a Fab Phones Fest sale which brings up to 40 percent discount on smartphones. The sale also offers no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and instant discounts on smartphones and accessories.

Here’s a quick look at Flipkart offers:

Redmi 9 Prime: Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs 9,499 during the sale and it can have additional discounts up to Rs 8900 if a user exchanges their old device with a new one.

Apple iPhone SE: The iPhone SE (64 GB) is available at Rs 29,999 during the sale and an extra discount can be availed up to Rs 16,500 by selling the old device.

Apple iPhone XR: Apple iPhone XR (64 GB) is priced at Rs. 38,999 during the sale. Users can also get additional discounts by exchanging their old smartphones.

Poco X3: The Poco X3 (6 GB, 64 GB) is priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale. Users can avail of additional discounts up to 13,550 by exchanging their old devices.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro: Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 pro are available at Rs 46,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively.

Though Amazon Fab Fest is over, we can still look back and see what discounts they offered during the sale.

Samsung -Amazon offered up to 25% off on Samsung M-series smartphones, with up to 6 months No Cost EMI. Samsung Galaxy M12 gets a flat Rs 1,000 cut with a bank offer, while the Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to Rs 6,000, along with additional offers.

Apple- iPhone 12 Mini will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 61,100 with bank offers.

Vivo- Up to 30% off was available on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to Rs 5,000 off with bank offers as well as up to Rs 2,000 off with exchange.

OPPO- Amazon gave a 35% discount on OPPO smartphones during the sale, along with up to 12 months No-Cost EMI.

Also, there were discounts on accessories where customers can get price cuts on mobile accessories, including power banks, headsets and more.