Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Check Discount Offers On Smartphones

New Delhi: In the spirit of the holiday season, Flipkart has kicked off its Winter Fest sale, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of smartphones across different budget categories. The sale is live now and will run until December 31, 2023, providing consumers with a great opportunity to grab a new handset at attractive discounted prices.

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On iPhone 14 Series

One of the standout deals includes impressive discounts on last year's iPhone 14 series. The base model of the iPhone 14, featuring 128 GB storage, is now listed at a discounted price of Rs 57,999. (Also Read: 5 Anticipated Apple Products Set To Launch In 2024: In Pics)

Similarly, the larger iPhone 14 Plus, originally priced at Rs 89,900, is available at a reduced rate of Rs 65,999 for the 128 GB storage variant. These discounts come with no strings attached, providing consumers with a straightforward flat discount. (Also Read: Want Monthly Regular Income After Retirement? Check Return Calculator, Tenure, Eligibility, And Other Benefits)

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Poco C55

For budget-conscious consumers, Flipkart's Winter Fest sale brings discounts on the Poco C55. Launched in February, this device, powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, has witnessed a significant price drop.

The 4 GB + 64 GB variant, initially priced at Rs 9,499, is now available at an attractive Rs 6,499. Additionally, the 6 GB + 128 GB configuration, which entered the market at Rs 10,999, is now up for grabs at Rs 7,499.

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Discounted price of Rs 11,990.

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Discounted price of Rs 22,999

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Vivo T2 5G

Discounted price of Rs 16,999

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Redmi Note 12 Pro

Discounted price of Rs 21,999

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Discounted price of Rs 18,499

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Poco M6 Pro 5G

Discounted price of Rs 10,999.

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Pixel 7a

Discounted price of Rs 38,999.

Flipkart Winter Fest Sale 2023: Offers On Poco X5 Pro

Discounted price of Rs 16,999.