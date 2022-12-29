Flipkart year end sale: Apple Airpods Pro is getting MASSIVE discounts on e-commerce site - Details Inside

New Delhi: Flipkart year end sale is live. The e-commerce is offering good discounts and deals under the sale on Apple AirPods Pro. The device is currently coming at a cost of Rs 20,990 on Flikart with 20%. Moreover, customers can also get 10% off on ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards.

Apple Airpods Pro Specs

Apple Airpods Pro comes with MagSafe Charging Case Bluetooth Headset. It also sports active noise cancellation for immersive sound, transparency mode for hearing, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for theater-like sound, and adaptive EQ to tune music to the shape of your ear.

Exchange Offer

Customers can also opt for exchage scheme that can provide up to 17,500 off.

Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation Bluetooth headset

Flipkart is offering the Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation at a cost of Rs 26,900. Though there are some bank offers available including 10% off on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Core

Asus laptop is coming at a cost of Rs 52,990 with 25%. The device sports Intel core i5 processor 10th gen, 8GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 11 operating system, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch display and 1 year onsite warranty.

It is also having NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/144 Hz and 4GB Graphics.