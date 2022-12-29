topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
TWITTER

'New Twitter policy is to follow...': Elon Musk announces new changes to make microblogging platform science-orient

Since Elon Musk takeover of Twitter in October end, he has been doing several changes to make platform better and profitable. He earlier launched Twitter blue verification service to charge $8 for ticks. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Twitter will follow science on the platform, Elon Musk announces.
  • A Twitter user doubts and says scientific method didn’t take place on Twitter.
  • He recently conducted the poll asking users whether to step down from Twitter as a head.

Trending Photos

'New Twitter policy is to follow...': Elon Musk announces new changes to make microblogging platform science-orient

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has announced to make popular microblogging platform science orient including reasoned questioning of the science. He informed that new twitter policy has to follow the science. 

ALSO READ | New working trend! You've to pay Rs 1 lakh fine if you disturb your colleague

New Twitter policy will follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science, Elon Musk tweeted on his official Twitter handle. His post so far received over 28.9 million views, 29.2k comments, 59k retweets and 400 likes.

Giving his reaction on Musk new announcement, A Twitter user named Laith Alkhouri said the scientific method didn’t take place on Twitter. It’s done by experienced scientists who conducted observations and posted questions, went through evaluations and re-evaluations – not 5G and flat earth conspiracy theorists.

ALSO READ | Rupee rises 7 paise to end at 82.80 against US dollar

While Dr James O’Donoghue, a planetary scientist suggested to make sure weight things based on the number of experts at opinions. For example, if they ask 100 scientists/doctors for an opinion, then trust in the majority opinion. From a non-expert in that field, anything less was uninformed cherry-picking.

Another user replied with an image that said ‘Questioning the science is science’.

Since Elon Musk takeover of Twitter in October end after compleiting the Twitter deal at whopping $44 billion, he has been doing several changes to make platform better and profitable. He earlier started charging for Twitter blue tick from the users at $8 on web and $11 on iOS. After that, he brought colour-scheming of ticks to differentiate persons accounts from business accounts.

He recently conducted the poll asking users whether to step down from Twitter as a head. Over 56.4% people suggested him to leave the Twitter head post. For that response, he said he would once he find a suitable CEO for the microblogging platform.    

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America