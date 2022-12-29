'New Twitter policy is to follow...': Elon Musk announces new changes to make microblogging platform science-orient

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk has announced to make popular microblogging platform science orient including reasoned questioning of the science. He informed that new twitter policy has to follow the science.

New Twitter policy will follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science, Elon Musk tweeted on his official Twitter handle. His post so far received over 28.9 million views, 29.2k comments, 59k retweets and 400 likes.

New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Giving his reaction on Musk new announcement, A Twitter user named Laith Alkhouri said the scientific method didn’t take place on Twitter. It’s done by experienced scientists who conducted observations and posted questions, went through evaluations and re-evaluations – not 5G and flat earth conspiracy theorists.

The scientific method doesn’t take place on Twitter. It’s done by experienced scientists who conduct observations & posit questions, and go through evaluations and reevaluations — not 5G and flat earth conspiracy theorists. — Laith Alkhouri (@MENAanalyst) December 28, 2022

While Dr James O’Donoghue, a planetary scientist suggested to make sure weight things based on the number of experts at opinions. For example, if they ask 100 scientists/doctors for an opinion, then trust in the majority opinion. From a non-expert in that field, anything less was uninformed cherry-picking.

Make sure your folks weight things based on the number of experts at opinions. For example, if you asked 100 scientists/doctors for an opinion, trust in the majority opinion. From a non-expert in that field, anything less is uninformed cherry-picking — Dr James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) December 29, 2022

Another user replied with an image that said ‘Questioning the science is science’.

@RepThomasMassie I’ll send you one of these as a small token of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/cjGP8HlIm0 December 29, 2022

Since Elon Musk takeover of Twitter in October end after compleiting the Twitter deal at whopping $44 billion, he has been doing several changes to make platform better and profitable. He earlier started charging for Twitter blue tick from the users at $8 on web and $11 on iOS. After that, he brought colour-scheming of ticks to differentiate persons accounts from business accounts.

He recently conducted the poll asking users whether to step down from Twitter as a head. Over 56.4% people suggested him to leave the Twitter head post. For that response, he said he would once he find a suitable CEO for the microblogging platform.