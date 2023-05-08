Flipkart's Latest Deal: iPhone 13 Available At The Lowest Price During Big Savings Days Sale

New Delhi: Flipkart Big Savings days sale is live. The e-commerce is offering huge discounts and deals on smartphones including iPhone. The sale will end on May 10. There's a great chance for iPhone fan to buy iPhone 13 at the minimum price with the superb deal during the sale.

iPhone 13 is coming at huge discount

Flipkart is selling Apple’s iPhone 13 at Rs 57,999 with 17% during the sale. There’s extra off of Rs 11,901. However, you can buy iPhone 13 at a much cheaper price if you apply all offers. These are bank offers 10% instant discount on SBI credit card transactions up to Rs 750 on orders of Rs 5000 and above. There’s special price of getting extra Rs 11901 off. If you pruchase it with exchange, you will get off upto Rs 26,250.

iPhone 13 Specs

Display: 6.1-inch or 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display

Processor: A15 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

RAM: 4GB

Rear Cameras: Dual 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras, Night mode, Deep Fusion, Sensor-shift optical image stabilization

Front Camera: 12MP TrueDepth camera, Night mode, Slow-motion video

Video Recording: 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording up to 60fps

Battery: Up to 22 hours of talk time (iPhone 13), up to 28 hours of talk time (iPhone 13 Pro)

Water and Dust Resistance: Rated IP68

Operating System: iOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning port

Colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight (iPhone 13); Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue (iPhone 13 Pro)