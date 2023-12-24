New Delhi: Staying healthy in today's times become the go-to method for everyone. As the digital era is evolving day by day, people are relying more on digital platforms to track their health records. Some digital platforms also provide medical assistance to the needy.

Now, adding one more step forward, Samsung has rolled out a new medication tracking feature, taking health monitoring on smartphones to a whole new level.

What Is Newly Introduced Feature Of Samsung Health App?

The newly introduced feature will allow you to keep a record of the medicines that are prescribed to you. The app will also remind you to take the medicine on time. This new facility is available via the Samsung Health app.

Where It Is Available For Now?

This innovative feature, currently available in select markets with a focus on the US, enables users to log information about prescribed medicines directly into the Samsung Health app.

How Does It Work?

Users can input details such as medication names, dosage schedules, and even specifics like pill color and shape.

The medication feature aims to assist users in maintaining a consistent medication routine. It not only sends timely reminders for pill intake but also proves valuable for those who need alerts about running low on their medication.

What sets Samsung's medication tracking apart is its comprehensive approach. The app goes beyond basic reminders; it provides users with detailed information about the medicines they are taking.

Samsung has collaborated with medical content experts from Elsevier to ensure that users receive insights into possible side effects and alerts if anything seems amiss with the prescribed pills.

Samsung recommends having a phone running Android 8.0 or higher, along with the updated Samsung Health app version 6.26 or later. However, it's worth noting that the medication feature's availability may vary depending on the specific phone model.