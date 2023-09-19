From 1 To 184 Million: MrBeast Shares His Inspiring YouTube Journey To Become Second Most Followed Account Globally

New Delhi: The popular YouTuber, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, recently shared how he grew his YouTube channel from just 1 follower at the age of 12 to become the most-followed individual account in the world. He created a chart illustrating the number of subscribers he gained every year on his birthday.

The entire chart is truly inspiring as it emphasizes the important qualities of persistence, perseverance, and resilience when pursuing one's dreams. MrBeast started with just 1 follower at the age of 12 and had only 75 subscribers by the age of 15. However, his channel began to grow exponentially after he turned 16, crossing the 1000-subscriber mark, and eventually reaching hundreds of thousands of subscribers by the time he was 19.

Here’s how subscribers my channel has had every year on my birthday



12 - 1

13 - 10

14 - 25

15 - 76

16 - 1,003

17 - 1,955

18 - 28,927

19 - 1,047,042

20 - 4,727,599

21 - 18,073,754

22 - 34,746,190

23 - 61,680,980

24 - 94,901,362

25 - 151,049,576

26 - 184,000,000 (and counting I’m… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 18, 2023

Today, MrBeast boasts over 184 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He's known for his adventurous and extraordinary activities in his YouTube videos.

It's worth noting that MrBeast is an admirer of PewDiePie, another prominent YouTuber who was once the most-followed account before being surpassed by the Indian YouTube channel T-Series. In a friendly competition, MrBeast even challenged T-Series to become the world's most-followed account at one point.