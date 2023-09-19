trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664607
MRBEAST

From 1 To 184 Million: MrBeast Shares His Inspiring YouTube Journey To Become Second Most Followed Account Globally

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
From 1 To 184 Million: MrBeast Shares His Inspiring YouTube Journey To Become Second Most Followed Account Globally

New Delhi: The popular YouTuber, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, recently shared how he grew his YouTube channel from just 1 follower at the age of 12 to become the most-followed individual account in the world. He created a chart illustrating the number of subscribers he gained every year on his birthday.

The entire chart is truly inspiring as it emphasizes the important qualities of persistence, perseverance, and resilience when pursuing one's dreams. MrBeast started with just 1 follower at the age of 12 and had only 75 subscribers by the age of 15. However, his channel began to grow exponentially after he turned 16, crossing the 1000-subscriber mark, and eventually reaching hundreds of thousands of subscribers by the time he was 19.

Today, MrBeast boasts over 184 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He's known for his adventurous and extraordinary activities in his YouTube videos.

It's worth noting that MrBeast is an admirer of PewDiePie, another prominent YouTuber who was once the most-followed account before being surpassed by the Indian YouTube channel T-Series. In a friendly competition, MrBeast even challenged T-Series to become the world's most-followed account at one point.

