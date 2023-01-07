From Kickboxing, new meditation theme to Beyoncé playlist; New updates in Apple Fitness + app from Jan 9

New Delhi: Apple has brought a slew of upgrades in the popular fitness and wellness service known as Apple Fitness + in the new year 2023. The new updates will be launched from January 9, 2023 including Kickboxing (a new total-body cardio workout type), a brand-new meditation theme ‘Sleep’, new workouts featuring music by Beyoncé.

“No matter where people are on their health and well-being journey, Fitness+ makes it easy to get started and stay motivated with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “Whether people want to boost their cardio with the newest workout type, Kickboxing; move to Beyoncé’s latest hits; or wind down before bed with a meditation, there really is something for everyone to take care of their body and mind in the new year.”

Kickboxing and New Trainers

Kickboxing workouts can help build full-body fitness, and are a great way to build strength, stamina, coordination, and balance. Starting January 9, Fitness+ will add Kickboxing as a new total-body cardio workout type. Each workout will consist of a distinct round of moves followed by one final round, which will combine the moves users just learned into an all-out one-minute interval. No equipment is required, and workouts will be 10, 20, or 30 minutes long.

Introducing Sleep Meditation

Meditation on Fitness+ is designed to help users release tension and anxiety. A brand-new Meditation theme, Sleep, will be added to the Meditation library, joining the nine other themes, including Calm, Gratitude, Resilience, and Creativity. The robust library is designed to make the practice of meditation more powerful and useful than ever before. New sleep meditations will be added every week, and each practice can be done as part of a wind-down routine or while drifting off.

Artist Spotlight with Beyoncé

The Artist Spotlight series — which dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist — expands with new workouts featuring music by Beyoncé, including songs from her latest album, RENAISSANCE, bringing her iconic music to the service. On Monday, January 9, seven new workouts featuring the singer’s music will be available across Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga. The energy and themes in each workout are inspired by the album’s notion of rediscovering what makes individuals unique and powerful to help uplift users in the new year.

Fitness+ will also roll out two additional Artist Spotlight offerings: the Foo Fighters on Monday, January 16, and Bad Bunny on Monday, January 23.

Time to Walk

Fitness+ will introduce new episodes of Time to Walk, beginning with acclaimed actor Jamie Lee Curtis. Time to Walk — an inspiring audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch, designed to help people walk more often — features some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ users. Curtis — a producer, bestselling author, activist, and philanthropist — was most recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Collections

Additionally, Fitness+ will introduce two new Collections, curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals or find inspiration:

6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness, designed to motivate users to build a new habit by working out every day, featuring a perfect blend of workouts to help users onramp back into fitness. Available January 9.

Level Up Your Core Training, featuring 10- and 20-minute core workouts taken to the next level with the use of dumbbells. Available January 23.