Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung Set To Unveil Galaxy S25 Series With Cutting-Edge AI Features; Check Expected Specs, Pre-Booking Date, And Pre-Reserve Offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung is likely to launch Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With New AI features at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled to take place later this month. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series is expected to include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is confirmed to be held in-person at San Jose on January 22 this year, having sent out invites at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. The event will be held at 10 am PT or 11:30 pm (Indian time). The mega event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a key highlight in the new models, with Samsung describing it as a "more natural and intuitive Galaxy AI" designed to transform how Galaxy users engage with the world.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Pre-Reserve Offers And Pre-Booking Date (Expected)

The company has started pre-reserve for the Galaxy S25 series in India through the Samsung India Store. The company says that customers can benefit up to Rs 5,000 by pre-reserving the phones for Rs 1,999 starting today. Notably, the pre-bookings of the flagship smartphones will continue till January 22 reportedly.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Pre-Order And Sale Date (Expected)

According to reports, Consumers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will open two days after the event, or on Friday, January 24, and will remain open till Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series will go on sale on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processors across all variants, paired with 12GB of RAM as a standard offering.

Alongside the flagship models, a Galaxy S25 Slim variant may launch later in the year. The series is expected to showcase upgraded cameras, improved charging speeds, and support for Apple-like MagSafe charging through the Qi2 wireless charging standard.

With slimmer bezels enhancing the design, the standard Galaxy S25 is speculated to include a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus and Ultra models could boast larger 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively.